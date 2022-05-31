Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $0.0557 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $8,066.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00219436 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001340 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006466 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000656 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.