VIMworld (VEED) 24 Hour Volume Hits $202,742.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $18.23 million and approximately $202,742.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 71.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.01198617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,692.64 or 1.00005539 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00521351 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars.

