Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 5,813 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Agree Realty by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $69.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.15.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.87%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

