Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Down 33.9% in May

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the April 30th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 72.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 59,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period.

NYSE:EDF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. 307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,190. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

