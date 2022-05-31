Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE EDI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

