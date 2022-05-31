Vivaldi Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

