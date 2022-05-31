Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 2,261 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,618,000. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 32,548 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,304,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day moving average of $99.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

