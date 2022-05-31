Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 3,288 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 88,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

