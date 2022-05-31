Vivaldi Capital Management LP Takes $210,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $228.96 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.78 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

