Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 44,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 61,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28.

About Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

