VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,660 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $26,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VMware by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VMware by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $7,081,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

NYSE VMW opened at $129.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.67. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.