Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 225 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.85) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.28) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.85) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 150 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 167.77 ($2.12).

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 129.32 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £36.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.79).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

