Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Short Interest Down 29.6% in May

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,660,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 29,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In related news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,499,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,177. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Vonage during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vonage during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.93 and a beta of 0.60. Vonage has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Vonage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.