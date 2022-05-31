Wahed Invest LLC Acquires New Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.11.

Shares of AAP opened at $193.05 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.86 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.96 and its 200-day moving average is $219.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

