Wahed Invest LLC Invests $104,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in News by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. News Co. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

