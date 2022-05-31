Wahed Invest LLC Makes New Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Avangrid Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.