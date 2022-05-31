Wahed Invest LLC Purchases New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,020 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $50,294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $49,345,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $32,756,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.