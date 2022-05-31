Wahed Invest LLC Takes $137,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after buying an additional 210,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after acquiring an additional 225,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,545 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.
Snap-on Profile (Get Rating)
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap-on (SNA)
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.