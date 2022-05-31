Wahed Invest LLC Takes $166,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 301,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $174.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.