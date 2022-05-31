Wahed Invest LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,786 shares of company stock worth $2,183,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

