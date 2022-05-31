Wahed Invest LLC Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $159.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

