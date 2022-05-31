Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,232,388. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $353.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.