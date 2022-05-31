Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.79 billion-$585.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.18 billion.Walmart also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

WMT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.72. The company had a trading volume of 571,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,992,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $354.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.87. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.57.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,232,388 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

