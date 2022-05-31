Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after buying an additional 453,470 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 106.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,309 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. 35,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,112. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.45.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

