Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after purchasing an additional 392,414 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,853,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.71. 72,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,164. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.73 and a 200 day moving average of $144.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

