Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $272.22. 30,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,364. The stock has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.45.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.84.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,661 shares of company stock valued at $35,263,939. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

