Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $991,000 Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in M. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $104,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,569,000 after acquiring an additional 981,582 shares during the period. CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $23,562,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 763,132 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $23.74. 492,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,516,408. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

