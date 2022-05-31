Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases New Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.24% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 75,882 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 579,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,059,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

AVDE traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. 3,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,459. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.