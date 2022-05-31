Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Short Interest Update

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other Weave Communications news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 62,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $275,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,058,656 shares in the company, valued at $30,916,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,841 shares of company stock worth $603,248. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

Shares of Weave Communications stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. 317,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. Weave Communications has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

