Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 594,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 226,779 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 483,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 302,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 48,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EHI stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,226. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

