Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -11.76%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 22.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
