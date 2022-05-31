Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 243,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,926,347 shares.The stock last traded at $2.59 and had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $567,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $16,475,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

