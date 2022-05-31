Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,728,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000.

Shares of OLITU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

