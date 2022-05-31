Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIOSU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BIOSU stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.