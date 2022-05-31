Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $6,100,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $10,001,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $960,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of BANR opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. Banner Co. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.