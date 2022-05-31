WhiteCoin Trading 43.5% Lower This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $105.47 million and $4.22 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00028761 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013101 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

