Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Workday to $230.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.58.

Workday stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.12 and a 200-day moving average of $236.69. Workday has a 1 year low of $149.05 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 315.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Workday by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Workday by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 463,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

