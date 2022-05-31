World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $147.97

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $147.97, but opened at $143.35. World Acceptance shares last traded at $143.35, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $962.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.48.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($3.91). The business had revenue of $166.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.91 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in World Acceptance by 565.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

