World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $147.97

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $147.97, but opened at $143.35. World Acceptance shares last traded at $143.35, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
The stock has a market cap of $962.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.48.
In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in World Acceptance by 565.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
