Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Up 9.5% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $31,921.49 or 0.99802245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.74 billion and $424.23 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032385 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015760 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 273,802 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.