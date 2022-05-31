Wynnefield Capital Inc. Acquires 355,200 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355,200 shares during the period. Quest Resource makes up 5.7% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 12.24% of Quest Resource worth $15,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Quest Resource by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Quest Resource by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $1,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. 497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,680. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $84.01 million, a PE ratio of -49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

In related news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 36,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $203,093.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,464,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,581,979.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 5,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,593.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 136,519 shares of company stock valued at $733,281 over the last ninety days. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

