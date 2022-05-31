Wynnefield Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 50,000 PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. PLAYSTUDIOS makes up approximately 0.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 119,884 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 667,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 110,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. 10,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,345. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $747.02 million, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of -1.56. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $123,107.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $62,181.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 161,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,639.

MYPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.