Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading 7.1% Higher

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 16,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 554,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

The company has a market cap of $554.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,110,000 after buying an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $929,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

