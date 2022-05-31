Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Shares Gap Up to $5.17

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.90. Yamana Gold shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 1,607,114 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 88,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 67,019 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,578,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 68,235 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,004,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 78,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,946,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

