Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on YTEN. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of YTEN opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,081.30% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

