Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Yum China were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,864,000 after purchasing an additional 455,108 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after purchasing an additional 914,384 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,926,000 after purchasing an additional 419,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,961,000 after purchasing an additional 153,585 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.97.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 111,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.67. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Yum China Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.