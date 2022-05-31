Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Million

Equities analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTXGet Rating) will announce $3.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $22.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.92 million, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $34.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 406,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,735. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47,175 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

