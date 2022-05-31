Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.55) to ($5.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($2.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,172.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 147,653 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 40,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

RLMD stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. 318,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,138. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.