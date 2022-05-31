Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) to report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Shift Technologies posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 201.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on SFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shift Technologies by 752.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 218,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 951.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 48,311 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. 653,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,895. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

