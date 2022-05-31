Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,042,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Aptiv by 28.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.39. 52,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $88.15 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.59.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

