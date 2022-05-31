Zacks: Analysts Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will announce $178.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.43 million and the highest is $182.06 million. Eastern Bankshares reported sales of $150.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $723.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.13 million to $733.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $801.19 million, with estimates ranging from $781.86 million to $831.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of EBC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. 25,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,290. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.